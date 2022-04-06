MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Madison. The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5.

Madison police said they responded to a call of unknown trouble at the Longhorn Restaurant on Grandview Boulevard. According to an employee of the restaurant, a man entered the business and said he needed police assistance.

When officers arrived, they found the man at his vehicle in the parking lot of the restaurant. When they tried to question him about the call, police said the man pulled out a handgun and fired at the officers. The officers returned fire and shot the man.

Police said once the man and his weapon were secured, medical aid was provided. The man was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for further treatment. As of Wednesday morning, he was listed in stable conditions. The man has not been identified at this time.

Madison police said one officer received minor cuts from broken glass during the incident. No one else was injured. The injured officer was treated and later released from Merit Health Medical Center in Canton.

MBI agents were contacted to investigate the shooting. Madison police said the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative assignment status until an investigation and administrative review of the incident has been completed.

According to MBI, agents will share their findings with the local District Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.