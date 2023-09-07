ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An investigation is underway in Attala County after the shooting death of a Kosciusko woman.

Breezy News reported the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) and Attala County deputies are investigating the death of Tracy Weaver.

Weaver was found dead inside a home on August 28, 2023. Her body was sent to Arkansas for an autopsy.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail initially said her death appeared to be accidental.

The findings from the investigation will be presented to a grand jury, who will determine if the shooting was accidental or if foul play was involved.