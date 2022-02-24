WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said an inmate at the Warren County Jail died after experiencing a medical emergency.

Pace said the incident happened on Tuesday, February 22. The inmate was taken to the River Region Emergency Department before being transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The inmate died on Wednesday, February 23.

“I have referred this matter to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) for investigation, and we are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death,” said Pace.

The inmate has not been identified at this time.