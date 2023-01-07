BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating an apparent double homicide in Bolton on Saturday, January 7.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, the Bolton Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are on the scene at Walter Vincent Memorial Apartments on L.C. Turner Circle.

MBI officials said a 38-year-old woman and her three-year-old child were found dead inside an apartment. Law enforcement said it’s being treated as a homicide at this time, and a full investigation is underway.

Police said no other information can be provided at this time.