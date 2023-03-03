YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the death of an inmate at the Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility.

The Clarion Ledger reported the incident happened on February 25, 2023.

Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) identified the inmate as James Robertson. According to the newspaper, Robertson’s body was sent to the Mississippi State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

Carlos Moore, an attorney who is representing Robertson’s family, said Robertson was being held at the jail on a driving under the influence charge.

Martin said this is an open and ongoing investigation. “No further comment will be made at this time,” Martin stated.