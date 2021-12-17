MBI investigating deputy-involved shooting in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened in Scott County Friday morning.

Deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a safety checkpoint on Highway 35 in Forest. Just before 2:00 a.m., a black 2011 Honda Accord passed through the checkpoint.

During the check, a deputy noticed what appeared to be narcotics in the vehicle. When the driver was questioned about the narcotics, investigators said he fled in his vehicle traveling south.

Another deputy was able to chase Kadarius L. Lockheart, of Meridian, a short distance. According to investigators, Lockheart stopped his vehicle in the road. The passenger in the vehicle exited with his hands raised, while deputies said Lockheart exited the driver’s side with a gun.

Investigators said the deputy fired once at Lockheart, who was injured. He was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC). There’s no word on his condition.

The deputies were not injured during the incident. Lockheart faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of narcotics, and misdemeanor traffic charges.