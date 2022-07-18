JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating an officer-involved that happened in Natchez.

According to MBI, the shooting happened on Monday, July 18 near Jackson Street and Martin Luther King Street.

The Natchez Democrat reported officers were responding to a suicide call when the shooting happened. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the officer was not injured.

The victim was taken to Merit Health Natchez for treatment. As of Monday morning, there’s no word on the victim’s condition.

MBI agents are gathering evidence. Once their investigation is complete, they will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.