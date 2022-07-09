JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Jackson on Saturday, July 9.

Authorities with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the shooting happened on Old Canton Road. The officer was not injured.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the shooting didn’t involve any Hinds County Sheriff’s Office deputies or staff.

MBI investigators will share their findings with the local District Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.

No other information has been released at this time.