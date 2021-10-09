MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting with a Madison County deputy occurred Saturday morning.

The incident happened near US 51 and Yandell Road in Gluckstadt. Deputies responded to a domestic dispute involving a man and a woman. The male subject was injured, according to Public Information Offficer Hall.

MBI Special Agents are currently gathering evidence at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

12 News will keep you updated as more information is released.