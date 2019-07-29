Attention DirectTV and AT&T U-verse customers!

MBI issued Silver Alert for Atmon Hackett Jr

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 52-year-old Atmon Hackett Junior.

He is described as a black male, five feet and ten inches tall, weighing 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Friday, July 6, at about 2:43 am walking in the 2500 block of North State Street in Hinds County. 

Family members say Atmon Hackett Jr. suffers from a medical condition which may impair his judgment. 

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Atmon Hackett Jr., contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1217 or 601-906-4413.

