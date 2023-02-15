JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) will not release the body camera video in the death of Keith Murriel at this time.

Murriel died on New Year’s Eve after an interaction with three Jackson police officers at a hotel on Beasley Road. They said he experienced a medical emergency, but Murriel’s family said he was beaten by the officers.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba sent a letter to Tindell asking for the release of the body camera video. Tindell said the footage will not be released until the investigation is done.

“The policy was recently changed for the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation that they would make public any body camera, dash cam videos after these incidents have been completed. We’re going to do that in this case. But since it’s still under investigation, that’s not going to happen at this time,” said Tindell.

The three Jackson police officers were placed on administrative leave after Murriel died. One of the officers involved has since been fired.