FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) will hold blood drives in the Jackson-metro area on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
The blood drives will be at the following locations:
- UMMC – Student Union
- 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- 2500 North State Street
- Jackson, MS 39216
- Crazy Cat Eat Up Southern Restaurant
- 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- 1491 Canton Mart Road
- Jackson, MS 39211
- Mississippi Nutrition
- 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- 340 Calhoun Pkwy. Suite E
- Madison, MS 39110
- C Spire Byram
- 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- 7381 Siwell Road
- Byram, MS 39272