FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) will hold blood drives in the Jackson-metro area on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

The blood drives will be at the following locations:

  • UMMC – Student Union
    • 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
    • 2500 North State Street
    • Jackson, MS 39216
  • Crazy Cat Eat Up Southern Restaurant
    • 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
    • 1491 Canton Mart Road
    • Jackson, MS 39211
  • Mississippi Nutrition
    • 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
    • 340 Calhoun Pkwy. Suite E
    • Madison, MS 39110
  • C Spire Byram
    • 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
    • 7381 Siwell Road
    • Byram, MS 39272