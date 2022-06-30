MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – A McComb attorney has been indicted for a 2021 murder and other charges.

The Enterprise Journal reported Robert Lenoir was indicted for murder, tampering with a witness, tampering with evidence, child abuse, child endangerment and two counts of possession of methamphetamine.

He was charged in connection to the death of Wendy McMahan Dansby, who was found dead at her home in 2021.

According to the newspaper, the case was moved from Pike County to the Forrest County District Attorney’s office.

Lenoir also posted a $200,000 bond.