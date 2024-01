MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police announced a homicide suspect will be extradited back to the city on Wednesday, January 10.

McComb Police Chief Juan Cloy said Chauncey Dyson was arrested in Dallas, Texas, on December 19, 2023. He was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Shawn Williams on November 19, 2023.

The Enterprise Journal reported the shooting happened on C.C. Bryant Street.