MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of McComb has issued a curfew for those under the age of 18 due to an increase of number of gun crimes.

The curfew will be in place from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. for at least 30 days.

According to a proclamation from the city, there will be some exceptions to the curfew:

If a minor is accompanied by the minor’s parent or legal guardian

If the minor is legally employed, for the period from 45 minutes before to 45 minutes after work, while going directly between the minor’s home and his/her place of employment. The minor must carry written evidence of employment that is issued by his/her employer.

In the case of a medical emergency

If the minor is participating in a school-related activity or sport

When exercising First Amendment rights protected by the United States Constitution, such as the free exercise of religion, freedom of speech and the right of assembly provided the minor provide evidence of the exercise of First Amendment rights.