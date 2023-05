MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – A new police chief has been named for the McComb Police Department.

Juan Cloy’s first day on the job will be on June 1, 2023.

The Enterprise Journal reported McComb selectmen voted 5-0 in favor of Cloy during a special called meeting on Tuesday, May 16.

Cloy retired as Canton’s assistant police chief in 2015. He previously served with the Jackson Police Department.