McComb man arrested in connection to January 2020 homicide

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police announced a suspect was arrested in connection to the January 2020 homicide of Justin Burton, 23.

Investigators said they had evidence to sign an affidavit on NiJoul R. White, 19, of McComb. On October 20, 2021, White was arrested by the Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Department in Mansfield, Louisiana.

He was extradited to the McComb Police Department on October 26, 2021, and he was charged with capital murder. White was also given a $750,000 bond. His initial court appearance will be on October 29, 2021.

Police said Burton was shot in the head, and his body was found by a railroad crew near the train depot.