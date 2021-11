MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened on October 17, 2021.

The shooting happened on Venable Street. Officers said they found the victim, Anthony L. Wells, in the middle of the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

After interviewing witnesses, investigators arrested Wade Alexander, of McComb, in connection to the shooting. He has been charged with aggravated assault.

There’s no word on Wells’ condition at this time.