PIKE COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man on multiple charges, including rape.

On June 15, deputies said they responded to Van Norman Curve Road in reference to sexual assault.

During the investigation, deputies said multiple videos had been posted onto various websites showing the victim being sexually assaulted by the suspect.

The suspect was identified as 62-year-old Billy Joe Bueto, of McComb. He was arrested and charged with rape, secretly recording for lewd and lustful purposes, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Bueto’s bond was set at $50,000.