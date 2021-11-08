McComb man dies in fire at apartment complex

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police and firefighters are investigating after a 68-year-old man died in an apartment fire. The incident happened on Saturday, November 6 at the G4 Community Parks Apartment Complex on Gillis Circle around 4:00 a.m.

Investigators said Johnny Harris, 68, died in the fire. They said Kelvin Gooden, 42, and Betty Harris, 60, were able to escape by jumping from the second floor window.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Police said they are no suspects at this time.

If you have any information about the fire, contact McComb Police Department at 601-684-3023 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.