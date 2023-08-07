Editor’s Note: The Western Star vehicle was a tractor-trailer. The following story has been updated.

AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 22-year-old McComb man was killed during a crash on Sunday, August 6.

Leaders with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to the crash just after 12:00 p.m. on Highway 48 and Highway 24 in Amite County.

According to MHP, a 2020 Western Star tractor-trailer collided with a 2016 Dodge Charger. Troopers said the driver of the Dodge Charger, Antwuan Coleman, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.