McComb police identify person of interest in October homicide

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police identified a person of interest who is wanted in connection to a homicide that happened on Pearl River Avenue in October.

Police said Dennis Bell has been identified as the person of interest. A man was shot and killed inside a vehicle on Pearl River Avenue on October 28. The victim was identified as Kendric Carter.

The Pike County coroner said Carter was found in the driver’s seat of a white Chevy Impala.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Bell, contact McComb police at 601-684-3023 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.