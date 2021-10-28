McComb police investigate homicide on Pearl River Avenue

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Thursday morning. The shooting happened at a boarding house on Pearl River Avenue.

According to investigators, the victim, 42-year-old Kedrick Carter, had been shot multiple times before 2:45 a.m. The Pike County coroner said Carter was found in the driver’s seat of a white Chevy Impala in the driveway of the boarding house.

Police said there are no suspects in the case, and there’s no motive at this time.

