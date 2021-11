Police recover AR-15, marijuana, ecstasy during traffic stop (Courtesy of the McComb Police Department)

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police found an AR-15, a handgun, 1,500 DU of ecstasy, more than 100 grams of marijuana and cash during a traffic stop on October 15, 2021.

Police pulled over Demarques D. Washington in a white Ford Crown Victoria that matched the description of a vehicle that was possibly involved with a shots fired call.

Demarques D. Washington (Courtesy of McComb Police Department)

Officers said Washington was charged with aggressive trafficking of a controlled substance with intent to distribute/enhanced by a firearm.