PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies charged a woman with felony identity theft.

On January 18, investigators said a report was filed with the sheriff’s office. The report stated the victim’s social security benefits and banking address were changed to a different address.

They said the suspect stole the victim’s money from the account. Investigators identified the suspect as Cayla Lawrence, 37, of McComb.

Deputies found Lawrence at the Economy Inn in McComb on February 7. During her arrest, deputies said they found two forged checks that belonged to the victim.

Lawrence was booked into the Pike County Jail and charged with felony identity theft and credit card fraud.