NATCHEZ, Miss (WJTV) – On Wednesday, a McComb woman pled guilty to preparing false tax returns for her clients.

According to court documents, Elizabeth Stephens, 41, worked at a McComb tax return preparation business.

Between 2014 and 2017, prosecutors said Stephens prepared tax returns for clients that included one or more false items, including false W-2 information and Schedule C Profit or Loss from Business Forms. These false expenses and altered W-2s reduced taxable income and maximized the Earned Income Credit, increasing the total refund amount.

Stephens is scheduled to be sentenced on January 10, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

The case was investigated by Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation.