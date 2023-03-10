NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A McComb woman was sentence for preparing false tax returns for her clients between 2014 and 2017.

U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca said Elizabeth Stephens, 41, worked at a tax return preparation business in McComb. Between 2014 and 2017, she prepared tax returns for clients that included one or more false items, including false W-2 information and Schedule C Profit or Loss from Business Forms.

According to court documents, the false expenses and altered W-2s reduced taxable income and maximized the Earned Income Credit, increasing the total refund amount.

Stephens was indicted by a federal grand jury in April 2022. She pled guilty in October 2022. On Friday, March 10, Stephens was sentenced to serve 18 months in federal prison and pay $58,668 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.