MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi announced a McComb woman, who committed fraud against the state government and lied to federal investigators, has been sentenced.

Laketia Andrews Crossley was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison, and she was ordered to pay $2,118 in restitution to the Mississippi Department of Employment Security. In March, a federal jury convicted the 51-year-old of one count of conspiring to commit wire fraud, one count of conspiring to commit theft of public money, one count of theft of public money, and one count of making a false statement to a federal agent.

According to court documents and trial evidence, Crossley conspired with Sedrick Pittman, Marcus Parker, Austin Bahm, and Calveshar Isaac to receive federal unemployment insurance benefits.

In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pittman, Parker, Bahm, and Isaac were inmates housed at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution (SMCI) in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). The inmates fraudulently applied for federal unemployment insurance benefits by stating on their applications that they were able and available to accept employment benefits immediately.

According to the Thursday and March press release, The benefits were approved for the group of prison inmates. The unemployment insurance benefits were sent by mail on debit cards to Crossley. Crossley then converted the funds on the debit cards to funds that she transmitted to Pittman, with whom she had a long-term romantic relationship, via cell phone.

The federal government eventually detected the fraudulent claims. Crossley lied to special agents of the Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General (DOL-OIG), who questioned her actions.

While Pittman, Parker, Bahm, and Isaac all pled guilty to various charges, Crossley asserted her right to a jury trial. After a three-day trial at the Natchez federal courthouse, a jury found Crossley guilty of all charges. The other four defendants were sentenced before Crossley.