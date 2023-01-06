MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Aldi will open its first store in McComb on January 19, 2023.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of Aldi products and a gift card as part of the Aldi Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program.

Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 Aldi gift card and receive a free eco bag through opening weekend, January 19 to January 22.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” said Heather Moore, Loxley regional vice president for Aldi. “We’re excited to open our first ALDI store in McComb and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping.”

The store will be open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 1724 Veterans Boulevard.