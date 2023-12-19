RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) appointed the Honorable James Kent McDaniel, of Brandon, to fill the vacancy in the Office of County Court Judge for Rankin County, Place 2.

A special election will be held on November 5, 2024, to fill the vacancy.

“I’m thankful for Judge McDaniel’s willingness to once again serve his community,” said Reeves. “Judge McDaniel has a long and distinguished career on the bench. I know he will continue to do a great job and serve Rankin County with the highest level of integrity.”

McDaniel started his career with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics in 1972 and previously served as a Rankin County Court Judge for 24 years. Additionally, he served as Deputy Commissioner of Corrections, director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy, First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, and Chairman of the Conference of County Court Judges.

McDaniel’s appointment is effective January 1, 2024, and will end on January 5, 2025.

The qualification deadline for the election is February 1, 2024. If no candidate receives a majority of the votes cast in the special election, a runoff election shall be held three weeks later.