JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, June 1, Southern Mississippi McDonald’s restaurants in the 601/769 area code will give out free Crispy Chicken Sandwiches to customers in honor of 601 Day.

The one-day deal is available only through the McDonald’s app with no purchase necessary.

“We love our community and wanted to take this opportunity to thank our loyal customers in a big way,” said local McDonald’s Owner-Operator Steve Murray. “If you haven’t tried our Crispy Chicken Sandwich yet, it’s a great opportunity to come try one on us! If you have, we hope you’ll join us too as we celebrate our Southern Mississippi communities.”

601 Day is part of a series of area code specific celebrations coming to communities across Mississippi, including 662 Day which will be celebrated on June 6, 2022.