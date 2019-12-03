McDonald’s is testing out a fried chicken sandwich in two cities

New York (CNN Business)– McDonald’s is finally entering the fried chicken sandwich wars.

The chain is testing out a crispy chicken sandwich, made with a fried chicken filet topped with butter and crinkle-cut pickles on a potato roll.

McDonald’s is also testing a deluxe version, which has tomatoes, lettuce and mayo, in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Houston, Texas.

The tests are taking place now through January 26.

McDonald’s already serves the McChicken and has tested out a number of different chicken sandwiches, but its offerings have failed to inspire the type of excitement surrounding other popular fried chicken sandwiches.

The new version could be a way to bring in more customers, better compete with rivals like Popeyes and Chick-fil-A, and placate its franchise operators, which have been lobbying hard for the menu item.

McDonald’s is testing out two crispy chicken sandwiches in Knoxville and Houston.

Following the franchise operators’ plea and the success of Popeyes’ sandwich, McDonald’s teased a new addition to the menu.

In October, McDonald’s told CNN Business that “we are inspired by the customer demand for premium chicken sandwiches, and are working closely with our franchisees to deliver what our customers want. Stay tuned.

“The new sandwiches are only being tested in Houston and Knoxville for now, but it seems that they may be sold nationwide next year.A spokesperson told CNN Business Monday that while the cities “are getting a sneak peek, everyone else should stay tuned for what’s to come in 2020.”