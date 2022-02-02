JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Methodist Children’s Homes of Mississippi (MCH) announced a job fair will be held on Monday, February 14 in Jackson.

The fair will be hosted at the Methodist Children’s Homes of Mississippi in the gymnasium from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The following positions are open:

Staff Accountant

Billing Coordinator

Resident Advisers

Director of Operational Performance

Executive Assistant to the President and CEO

Interested participants must bring a resume, Driver’s License, Social Security card, and a copy of their diploma or transcripts.