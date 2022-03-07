JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Afterschool Alliance announced Monique Ealey, Director of Education and Programs at the Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM), has been selected to serve as an Afterschool Ambassador for the Afterschool Alliance in 2022.

Ealey will work in Mississippi and nationally to increase access to Afterschool and Summer Learning Programs by organizing public events and communicating with policy makers and community leaders.

“I am eager and honored to join the Afterschool Alliance in building support for afterschool programs. Over the last two years, afterschool and summer learning programs have provided critical services to kids and families, and we have more work to do as we recover,” said Ealey.

The Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) currently serves close to 200 children, five days a week through the Launch into Learning Afterschool Program. MCM serves students in the Jackson Public School District. Key partnerships have been formed, such as First Tee of Central Mississippi, which provides every student an opportunity to learn the game of golf.

Each Ambassador will organize a major event for Lights On Afterschool, the Afterschool Alliance’s annual rally for afterschool. Most of the thousands of local Lights On Afterschool events will be on or around Thursday, October 20, 2022.