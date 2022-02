JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) will host an annual celebration for Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

“Dr. Seuss’ Silly Birthday!” celebration will be on Saturday, February 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the museum.

Attendees will be able to get messy with ooey-gooey oobleck while learning fun science facts, a Seuss themed scavenger hunt throughout the gym, and many more creative activities to participate in.

Costumes are encouraged.