JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum is hosting two events this weekend for families, children and students to enjoy.

On Friday, April 15 the Inaugural Youth Summit “Excellence Unleashed!” is taking place from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The event will feature a marketplace showcasing 20 companies and colleges from around the state, 2 breakout sessions focusing on Leadership and Social Emotional Health, as well as a panel discussion with representatives from Mississippi Colleges and Universities will be held during the luncheon.

Panelists will be speaking on leadership, college readiness, excellence, and resiliency.

On Saturday, April 16, Bunnies & Butterflies will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Children will learn about gardening, discover the science behind bubbles, and create their own unique spring costume accessory.

Families will also get the chance to pet real bunnies as we welcome spring to our outdoor spaces. All activities are included with $10 general admission or MCM membership.