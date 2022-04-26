JACKSON Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Two Museums announced Eddie S. Glaude Jr. will present the Medgar Evers Lecture Series on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

The Medgar Evers Lecture Series was established in 2003 to honor the legacy of the civil rights leader Medgar Evers.

Evers was assassinated outside his home on June 12, 1963, in Jackson. The following year, Myrlie Evers presented the Medgar and Myrlie Evers papers to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH).

The lecture has been presented in the past by FOUR distinguished lecturers, but Glaude will be the first Mississippi native to present this lecture.

“We are fortunate to have someone like Eddie come back home to Mississippi as he is on so many platforms,” said Brother Rogers, MDAH Director of Programs and Communication. “So for us, it’s very exciting to have someone of his stature to do this for us.”

Glaude is a educator, author, political commentator, and public intellectual from Moss Point, Mississippi. He also serves as a distinguished Professor & Department Chair of African American studies at Princeton University.

MDAH officials believe the presentation of this particular lecture will be extremely special and impactful to the public. The event will start at 6:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. The event is free and open to the public.