JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Two Mississippi Museums’ 2022 exhibit The World of Marty Stuart won the 2023 Southeastern Museums Conference (SEMC) Exhibition Competition’s Bronze Award in the ‘Over $100,000 Budget’ category.

Officials said awards in this category are given to museums that demonstrate a commitment to best practices and professional standards in museum exhibition design.

“We are very proud of the staff who worked creatively and diligently to produce this beautiful exhibit that showcased a significant part of the amazing county music collection of musician and artist Marty Stuart,” said Katie Blount, director of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH). “MDAH is honored to be celebrated for sharing stories of the region’s culture and history.”

Marty Stuart tours exhibit at Two Mississippi Museums (Courtesy: MDAH)

The World of Marty Stuart exhibit featured Stuart’s personal memorabilia collection, which he started collecting during childhood and has continued cultivating through his journey as a professional musician working with music legends like Johnny Cash and Lester Flatt. Stuart’s dedication to preserving the legacy of American music through his personal photography was also explored in the exhibit.

SEMC presented the award to staff of the Two Mississippi Museums at its annual awards luncheon on November 15, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky.