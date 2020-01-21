MDAH to commemorate historic election of Hiram Revels

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Department of Archives and History will commemorate the 150th anniversary of the historic election of Hiram Revel during a ceremony at the Old Capitol in Jackson on February 11 at 6 pm.

Revels was the first African American to serve in the U.S. Senate. 

 The historic moment will be celebrated in the same chambers where legislators voted.

Eric Foner, DeWitt Clinton Professor Emeritus of History at Columbia University, will deliver the keynote speech for the program.

“My lecture will discuss Hiram Revels’s career, before and after his term in the Senate, in the context of Reconstruction as a remarkable effort to create an  interracial democracy in this country, and of the history of black officeholding in the United States,” said Foner. 

