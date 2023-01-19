NATCHEZ, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) is expanding its preservation work in Adams County.

Lily Endowment Inc. awarded a $2.5 million grant to the Foundation for Mississippi History to help MDAH support and promote programs, activities and projects related to the understanding of Mississippi history.

The grant will also allow MDAH to invest in capital improvements at two Adams County sites, Huddleston Memorial Chapel at Natchez College and Historic Jefferson College.

Rev. Reginald Buckley, General Missionary Chapel and Natchez College (GMBSCM) president shares that one of the General Missionary Baptist State Convention of Mississippi’s great accomplishments was the founding and operation of Natchez College in 1884 to provide schooling and social services for Black children beyond the limited scope provided by the State of Mississippi.

MDAH will develop interpretive signage for the Methodist church site. Lilly Endowment has provided $36,000 for the project at HJC.

MDAH is raising federal, state, local and additional private money to support the project, too.