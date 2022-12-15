JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) has approved plans for the Vicksburg Warren School District to become a District of Innovation and for the Jackson Public School District Middle College to become a School of Innovation for the 2023-24 school year.

Mississippi will have 11 total Districts of Innovation in 2023-24. The other 10 are Booneville School District, Corinth School District, Grenada School District, Gulfport School District, Hinds County School District, Oxford School District, Pascagoula-Gautier School District, Rankin County School District, Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District and Tupelo Public School District. Mississippi will have 19 total Schools of Innovations.

Legislation passed in 2015 allows school districts and schools within a district to apply for District of Innovation or School of Innovation status, which enables the district or school to request exemptions from certain state regulations to improve student achievement.

Districts of Innovation and Schools of Innovation are intended to expand learning choices, implement rigorous standards, reduce achievement gaps, reduce student remediation post-graduation, increase student engagement and increase the number of students who are ready for college and/or career.

The Vicksburg Warren School District’s plan centers around equipping all students from Pre-K through 12th grade for college, career, and life. The plan includes innovation to ensure students meet the growing workforce development needs in Vicksburg, Warren County and South-Central Mississippi.

The plan for the Jackson Public School District Middle College is to create a “grow your own” pipeline of mathematics teachers for the Jackson Public School District by providing a collegiate experience to enhance content knowledge and develop highly effective pedagogy.

Click here to see the complete plan and goals of these districts.