JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) awarded $2,038,589 in grants to Jackson State University (JSU). The funds will cover tuition and expenses for individuals seeking a graduate degree in elementary and secondary education.

“This grant will help those individuals reach their milestone of achieving a teacher’s license,” said LaKeshia Opara-Nadi, Ed.D., assistant professor for the Department of Elementary and Early Childhood. “A standard professional license will allow them to remain in their current position and not have to go year-to-year every three years and go through the process of trying to secure a job.”

Individuals accepted into the program will receive full scholarships, testing fees, books and mentor stipends. Applications will be available on MDE’s website by April 2022.