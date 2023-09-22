ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) – Geologists with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) recently found something that had disappeared.

The geologists were out in a field and stumbled across the lost Mississippi Mound Trail marker sign for the Rolling Fork Mounds.

The marker was found in a creek, according to MDEQ. Officials said it was no easy task to recover the monument, but their team made it happen. They returned the marker to the Mississippi Department of Archives & History (MDAH).

The sign was dirty, but undamaged.

The MDEQ geologists stumbled across the lost Mississippi Mound Trail marker sign for the Rolling Fork Mounds. (Courtesy: MDEQ)

“These markers are beautiful and share in quite elaborate detail about our state’s rich history. This discovery -and return- spares the state from having to purchase a replacement marker. Please join us in thanking our Office of Geology for going above and beyond for our great state!” MDEQ officials stated.