JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Farmer’s Market in Jackson held its annual e-waste recycling drive on Friday, October 29th.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) encouraged everyone to recycle their old electronics.

“Here’s a day you can come out and bring those things that are just sitting in your garage, taking up space in your home and dispose of it properly,” said Debi Green.

The drive accepteds computers, desktop copiers and other items free of charge.