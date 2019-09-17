MDEQ Issues Water Contact Advisory for Mill Creek in Flowood

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) issued a water contact advisory today for a section of Mill Creek in Flowood. The advisory includes the section of Mill Creek from where it intersects Vine Drive and Lakeland Drive to where it crosses Spillway Road.

The company recommends people to avoid water contact such as swimming, wading, and fishing. Avoid eating fish or anything else taken from the waters until further notice.

According to MDEQ, the advisory is being issued due to a faulty lift station that discharged sewage into Mill Creek. The city has made repairs to the lift station to resolve the issue. MDEQ staff investigated the area visually today and will begin collecting water samples Wednesday to monitor the water quality in the area.