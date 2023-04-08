JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) said Jackson’s current garbage drop-off sites don’t meet state requirements for garbage collection. The city could face a $25,000 penalty each day until the issue is resolved.

MDEQ Executive Director Chris Wells noted the garbage violations in a letter addressed to Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

The letter states the city is required to provide for the collection and disposal of residential garbage. Collection can be done through house-to-house services (curbside) or by the placement of regularly serviced waste receptacles within reasonable distance from the farthest effected household.

After Jackson’s emergency contract with Richard’s Disposal ended, the city established garbage drop-off sites for Jacksonians at the former Metrocenter Mall and the city’s Class I Rubbish Site in Byram.

According to Wells, the drop-off sites are inadequate because there aren’t enough of them and they’re not within a reasonable distance for some Jackson neighbors.

He also said that because of inadequate garbage collection, trash has been dumped, stored and stockpiled in neighborhoods, which is likely to cause pollution of the air and water.

The letter demands the city immediately submit a new proposal for temporary garbage collection services while it looks to reestablish curbside collection.

Wells said the city will be fined $25,000 per violation per day until the issue is resolved.

The mayor’s office declined to comment on the matter.