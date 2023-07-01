FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) lifted a water contact advisory in Flowood.

The advisory was put in place on June 16 for a tributary near the Hidden Hills subdivision.

According to MDEQ officials, repairs were made to the relevant sewer lift station. The repairs corrected a problem which had resulted in a large discharge of wastewater into the unnamed tributary that flows into the confluence of Mill creek and Pelahatchie Bay.

The advisory also covered an area from the west end of Pelican Place off Audubon Point Drive to the end of Forest Point Drive.

MDEQ officials advised that water contact in this area is once again safe for recreational purposes.