MDEQ no contact advisory: Richland Creek in Brandon

State environmental quality experts say people in the Windsong and Windchase subdivision of Brandon need to stay out of Richland Creek which passes between them.

The contact advisory includes a section of an unnamed tributary of Richland Creek from where it crosses Highway 18 to where it crosses under Tara Road.

Wading, swimming, and fishing, as well as, consuming fish from the creek may make folks sick.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.

MDEQ issued the advisory because of discharged wastewater while repairing a main sewer line. The city and the agency are working to resolve the issue.