MDES phone numbers change to better serve Mississippians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) announced a change in phone numbers in an effort to streamline services for Mississippians requiring assistance with Unemployment Insurance Assistance.

The number for Unemployment Insurance Tax assistance has changed to 601-493-9427. The hours of operation are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

On Thursday, December 10, 2020, the number for the Benefits Pay Control department regarding over-payment or to report fraud will change to 601-493-9427. The hours of operation are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Claimants should call 601-493-9427 or 601-326-1119 for the following services.

To file unemployment claims,

Ask questions about existing claims,

Password reset assistance, and

How to file weekly certifications

Claimants should call 601-493-9427 for the following services.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) or for PUA Assistance

The hours of operation for claimant services are from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, please visit https://mdes.ms.gov.

