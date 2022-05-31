JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) will host the 2022 Mississippi Re-Entry Job Fair on Wednesday, June 22.

The job fair will be held at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to:

Dress for success

Be prepared for on-site interviews

Bring plenty of resumes (Copiers/scanners will not be available at the Job Fair)

Review the list of participating employers and have a game plan

To pre-register for the event, visit https://jobfairs.ms.gov. The registration confirmation should be printed out and provided at the check-in station on the day of the job fair.

This job fair is free and open to the public. Click here to view a list of participating employers.